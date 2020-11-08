Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 292 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,305. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CSX opened at $86.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit