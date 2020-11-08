Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 292 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,305. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CSX opened at $86.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

