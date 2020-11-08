Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

