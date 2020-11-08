Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,086. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.