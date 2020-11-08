Sageworth Trust Co Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 1.45% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMJ opened at $11.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

