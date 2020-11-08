Sageworth Trust Co Has $112,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

