Sageworth Trust Co Has $185,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

