Sageworth Trust Co Has $481,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $167.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45.

