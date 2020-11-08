Sageworth Trust Co Has $63,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

CME Group stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

