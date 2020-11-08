Sageworth Trust Co Invests $2.12 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

