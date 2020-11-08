Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

