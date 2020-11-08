Sageworth Trust Co Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

