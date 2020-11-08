Sageworth Trust Co Sells 67,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AbbVie by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

ABBV stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

