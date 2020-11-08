Sageworth Trust Co Sells 7,464 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.