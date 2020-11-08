Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.10% of S&T Bancorp worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STBA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 38.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.