salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

