Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $165.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

