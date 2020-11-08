Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 63.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

