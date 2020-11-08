Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Get Savara alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.