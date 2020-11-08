SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $61,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBAC opened at $306.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,916.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

