SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.88. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,916.26 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

