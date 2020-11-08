Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.30. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 61,112 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

