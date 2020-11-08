Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,069.04

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,069.04 and traded as low as $1,864.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $1,876.00, with a volume of 17,671 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,897.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,069.04.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

