Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 548.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 33.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $120,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

