Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head-To-Head Survey

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scientific Games and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 3 4 0 2.57 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -13.11% N/A -2.58% Creative Realities -73.60% -52.31% -20.90%

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.00 -$130.00 million $0.23 156.52 Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.34 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

