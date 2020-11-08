Scotiabank Trims Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price to $16.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932,000.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

