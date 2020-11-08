SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

SIBN stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,184 shares of company stock worth $7,710,943. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

