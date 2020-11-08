Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 131 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $114.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

