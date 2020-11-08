Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 13,206 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

