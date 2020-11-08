Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,114 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.