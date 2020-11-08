Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 67,535 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,690,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,886,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

