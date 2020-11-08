Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,077 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,211,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,541,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,750,402 shares of company stock valued at $150,970,400. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

