Sigma Planning Corp Buys 508 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 398,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 123,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.76.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $299.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

