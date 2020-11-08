Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,969.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 47.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.