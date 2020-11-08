Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

