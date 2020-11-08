Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

