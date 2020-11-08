Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

