Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.27 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DKNG opened at $42.32 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

