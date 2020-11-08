Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

Shares of TDOC opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

