Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

