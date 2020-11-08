Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

