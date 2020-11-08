Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 176,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

