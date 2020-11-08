Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.