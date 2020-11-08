Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

