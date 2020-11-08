Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,085 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

