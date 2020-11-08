Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,448 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

