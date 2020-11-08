Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 668 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.