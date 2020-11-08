Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

