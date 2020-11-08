Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $163.02 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

