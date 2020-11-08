Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

