Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

